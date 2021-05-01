Piper Sandler Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Generac in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.00 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.88 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.38 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.69.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $323.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.82, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Generac has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $322.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.67.

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,977.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

