Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.68 EPS

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $1.68, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.99. The company had a trading volume of 63,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.74. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $47.40 and a one year high of $124.03.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

