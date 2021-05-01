Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) – Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Residential in a research note issued on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.74 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.68. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zelman & Associates raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.06.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $74.23 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average of $63.20. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQR. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $25,039.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $729,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

