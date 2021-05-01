Piper Sandler Increases Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $152.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on OMCL. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.50.

Omnicell stock traded up $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $145.02. The company had a trading volume of 379,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,030. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $56.16 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. As a group, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,663,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,702,000 after purchasing an additional 172,920 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,617,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,118,000 after purchasing an additional 20,140 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,155,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,736,000 after purchasing an additional 241,675 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 826,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,151,000 after purchasing an additional 615,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 721,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,619,000 after purchasing an additional 470,486 shares during the last quarter. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

