Piper Sandler Raises Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $85.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

BAX opened at $85.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Baxter International by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,505,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $201,046,000 after acquiring an additional 401,586 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Baxter International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,164,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $655,084,000 after acquiring an additional 289,794 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,749,000 after acquiring an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Baxter International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,438,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $195,657,000 after acquiring an additional 82,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Baxter International by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,102,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $329,199,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

