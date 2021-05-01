Piper Sandler Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $195.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $175.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.18 and its 200-day moving average is $157.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $37.81 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $301.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,636,702.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

