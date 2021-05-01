Piper Sandler Weighs in on PCB Bancorp’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PCB)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PCB Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 6.41%.

PCB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PCB Bancorp stock opened at $15.80 on Thursday. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $16.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PCB Bancorp by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in PCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in PCB Bancorp by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of PCB Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 3,700 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $50,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry Kim purchased 3,000 shares of PCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.40 per share, with a total value of $34,200.00. Insiders bought a total of 26,104 shares of company stock worth $334,251 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

