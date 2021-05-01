Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded by Sidoti to “Buy”

Sidoti upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

PBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group began coverage on Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Pitney Bowes from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

PBI stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.47. 11,405,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,276. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.46. Pitney Bowes has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.35 and a beta of 2.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Pitney Bowes had a positive return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $915.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pitney Bowes will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBI. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 3,004.5% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 705,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 683,159 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,650,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the fourth quarter worth about $3,736,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 796,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after acquiring an additional 408,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 485,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 372,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a technology company, provides commerce solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments. The Global Ecommerce segment provides domestic parcel services, cross-border solutions, and digital delivery services.

