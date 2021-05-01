Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

PAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PAA stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.08. 3,908,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,090. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 28.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,051,130 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437,150 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 267.5% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,935,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,685 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,812,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,729 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,006,891 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,657,000 after acquiring an additional 993,717 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,867,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,386,000 after acquiring an additional 966,522 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

