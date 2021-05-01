Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.01) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 24.23% and a negative return on equity of 208.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTV. Zacks Investment Research cut Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.28 on Monday. Plus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.48 and a 12 month high of $5.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 0.34.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Plus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 71,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

