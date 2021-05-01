Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Polaris in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.73. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Polaris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.30 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PII. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.13.

Shares of PII stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $138.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.44. Polaris has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Polaris by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Polaris by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Polaris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,544,000 after buying an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock worth $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

