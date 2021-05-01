Polaris Inc. (PII) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63 on June 15th

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st.

Polaris has increased its dividend payment by 6.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 27.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Polaris to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $140.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.38 and a 200 day moving average of $113.44. Polaris has a fifty-two week low of $62.09 and a fifty-two week high of $147.73.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Polaris will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

PII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 11,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,435,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,728,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.