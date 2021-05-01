Polaris (NYSE:PII) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Truist Securities

Polaris (NYSE:PII) had its target price upped by Truist Securities from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $145.13.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $140.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Polaris has a 52 week low of $62.09 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day moving average is $113.44. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.33 and a beta of 2.05.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

In other news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,023 shares of company stock valued at $22,175,616 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,340,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

