Polkacover Market Cap Tops $10.15 Million (CVR)

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. Over the last week, Polkacover has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00000861 BTC on major exchanges. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $10.15 million and $979,029.00 worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00284334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.72 or 0.01094348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00716507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,764.33 or 0.99909145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkacover directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkacover should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkacover using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

