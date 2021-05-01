Polkadot Price Up 24.9% Over Last Week (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 1st. Polkadot has a total market cap of $34.73 billion and approximately $1.52 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadot has traded 24.9% higher against the dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $37.16 or 0.00064404 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.02 or 0.00285963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004102 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $654.49 or 0.01134179 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00026411 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.47 or 0.00718238 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,589.90 or 0.99798755 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,069,879,895 coins and its circulating supply is 934,355,780 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Buying and Selling Polkadot

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polkadot using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.