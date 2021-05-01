PolySwarm Price Reaches $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 1st. PolySwarm has a market cap of $16.14 million and $8,336.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolySwarm coin can now be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 36.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.73 or 0.00069233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00019766 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.06 or 0.00826075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00049891 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00095368 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,916.39 or 0.08567020 BTC.

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io. The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

