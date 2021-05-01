Poolz Finance Price Hits $17.16 on Top Exchanges (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, Poolz Finance has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for $17.16 or 0.00029833 BTC on popular exchanges. Poolz Finance has a total market cap of $27.18 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00064310 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.50 or 0.00282445 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004069 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $629.65 or 0.01094381 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00026439 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.42 or 0.00725507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,482.71 or 0.99909408 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

