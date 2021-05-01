PopularCoin (POP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $239,370.69

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. PopularCoin has a market cap of $239,370.69 and approximately $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00069102 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.22 or 0.00468887 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,531.81 or 1.00201840 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00041704 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00010557 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004251 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00181797 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (CRYPTO:POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,157,167,435 coins. The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PopularCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

PopularCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

