Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives “Sector Weight” Rating from KeyCorp

KeyCorp reiterated their sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of POR opened at $50.86 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average of $43.52.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 68.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,897,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,712,000 after buying an additional 74,204 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after buying an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,191,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,963,000 after buying an additional 199,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 878,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,582,000 after buying an additional 83,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

