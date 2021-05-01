Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of PSTL opened at $19.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.14 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Postal Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.