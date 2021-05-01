PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $65.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $58.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PCH. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $59.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. PotlatchDeltic has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.17 and a beta of 1.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.00%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $4,791,636.69. Also, VP Darin Robert Ball sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total transaction of $165,499.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,589. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

