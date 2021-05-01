Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) Short Interest Update

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 147.1% from the March 31st total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:PBTS traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $1.72. 1,106,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,615. Powerbridge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81.

About Powerbridge Technologies

Powerbridge Technologies Co, Ltd. provides software application and technology solutions and services primarily in China. The company offers Powerbridge System Solutions, which include Trade Enterprise and Trade Compliance, as well as Import & Export Loan and Insurance Processing for customers to streamline their trade operations, trade logistics, and regulatory compliance.

