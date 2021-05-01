PowerTrade Fuel 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $469,754.00 (PTF)

PowerTrade Fuel (CURRENCY:PTF) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 1st. In the last week, PowerTrade Fuel has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. PowerTrade Fuel has a total market capitalization of $21.91 million and approximately $469,754.00 worth of PowerTrade Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PowerTrade Fuel coin can now be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001762 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PowerTrade Fuel Coin Profile

PowerTrade Fuel (CRYPTO:PTF) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2020. PowerTrade Fuel’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,507,098 coins. PowerTrade Fuel’s official Twitter account is @PowerTradeHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. PowerTrade Fuel’s official website is power.trade.

According to CryptoCompare, “PowerTrade believes that the users' trading platform should be as mobile and dynamic as they are. That’s why PoerTrade is offering a mobile-first trading experience that’s designed to be simple, fast, and focused on the users' success. “

Buying and Selling PowerTrade Fuel

