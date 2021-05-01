PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives $34.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.85.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PPL shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PPL by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PPL by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after buying an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in PPL by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $29.13. 5,281,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,173,715. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL has a twelve month low of $23.71 and a twelve month high of $30.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 67.76%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

