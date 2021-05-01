PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC decreased its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in PPL by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,569,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,672,000 after buying an additional 46,406 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PPL by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,426,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,614,000 after buying an additional 145,908 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $67,070,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PPL by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,855,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,321,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PPL. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.13 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

