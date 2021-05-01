PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

PRAH stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.89. The company had a trading volume of 626,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,951. PRA Health Sciences has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $168.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho lifted their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.13.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

