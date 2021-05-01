Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.36

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.36 and traded as low as $1.80. Precipio shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 281,770 shares.

Separately, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Precipio from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precipio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Precipio Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRPO)

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services in the United States oncology market. Its product consists of clinical diagnostic services. The company's clinical diagnostic services focus on the diagnosis of different hematopoietic or blood-related cancers to oncologists.

