Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider David J. Mauro sold 25,000 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $772,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $33,186.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,493 shares of company stock worth $1,542,386.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,881,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,907,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRLD traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,239. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.44. Prelude Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

