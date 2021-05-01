PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PNRG stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. PrimeEnergy Resources has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $110.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNRG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. 7.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

