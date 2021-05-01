Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $179.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

PRI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.29.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $159.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.75 and its 200-day moving average is $138.76. Primerica has a 1 year low of $95.00 and a 1 year high of $163.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primerica will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 530,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 57,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

