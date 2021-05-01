Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $66,000 Position in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEIP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 308.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,632 shares during the period. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederick W. Driscoll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $100,750.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.65 on Friday. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.65.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 33.55% and a negative net margin of 142.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

