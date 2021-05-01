Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Shares in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,240,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,444,000 after buying an additional 575,343 shares in the last quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chiasma by 133.4% during the fourth quarter. Bruce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,050,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 600,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 799,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 211,230 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chiasma by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 721,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 371,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chiasma by 3,398.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 624,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $172.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 1.59. Chiasma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.86.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at $139,905. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company offers MYCAPSSA, an oral octreotide capsule for the long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with octreotide or lanreotide.

