Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,636 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,984 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Transocean by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Transocean by 201.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33,607 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Transocean alerts:

RIG stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Transocean had a negative net margin of 17.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.28 million. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price target (up previously from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.33.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.