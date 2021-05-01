Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $43,000 Position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,606 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CASI opened at $1.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.41.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He acquired 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at $9,602,187.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI).

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.