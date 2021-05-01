Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 842,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,074,000 after purchasing an additional 24,044 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 107,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $111.33 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $68.71 and a twelve month high of $114.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.73.

