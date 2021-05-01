Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 5,270 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,899,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC opened at $59.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $29.87 and a 1 year high of $61.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61. The firm has a market cap of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.85.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

