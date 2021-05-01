Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 701 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GSSC. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,209,000. Change Path LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 322,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 97,063 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 224,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,979,000 after buying an additional 83,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,152,000.

Shares of GSSC opened at $63.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.67. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $66.18.

