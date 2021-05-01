Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 394 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. United Bank increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,905,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Evercore ISI increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.78.

Shares of EL opened at $313.80 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.25 and a twelve month high of $318.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.83 billion, a PE ratio of 191.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

In other news, VP Sara E. Moss sold 17,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.78, for a total transaction of $5,110,749.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total value of $886,650.00. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.