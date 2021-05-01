Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Professional were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Professional by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 142,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 25,003 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Professional by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Professional by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 541,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 39,440 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Professional by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Professional during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

PFHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Professional from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Professional from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ PFHD opened at $17.24 on Friday. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.09.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Professional Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Professional Company Profile

Professional Holding Corp., a financial holding company, operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

