PROG (NYSE:PRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

PROG (NYSE:PRG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. PROG updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.800-4.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.80-$4.05 EPS.

Shares of PRG traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $50.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 901,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,275. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. PROG has a twelve month low of $28.44 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.22.

In related news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist cut their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

