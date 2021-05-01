Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Proofpoint in a report released on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Proofpoint’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.38) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.47.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT opened at $172.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.46. Proofpoint has a fifty-two week low of $91.60 and a fifty-two week high of $174.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Proofpoint by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.88, for a total value of $649,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,869,505.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

