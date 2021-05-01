Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities lowered shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PFPT. DA Davidson lowered shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $156.47.

PFPT stock opened at $172.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $174.25. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $287.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 2,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $286,242.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,484.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,817 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,117. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2,376.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

