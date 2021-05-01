ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

PRPH has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Dawson James began coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PRPH stock opened at $5.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78. ProPhase Labs has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in ProPhase Labs by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ProPhase Labs by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 55,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

