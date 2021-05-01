Provident Acquisition (NASDAQ:PAQC) Shares Down 0.1%

Provident Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PAQC)’s stock price traded down 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.81. 3,421 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 81,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81.

Provident Acquisition Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAQC)

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

