Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.37 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Provident Financial Services’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

PFS traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 530,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,873. Provident Financial Services has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.85. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.04.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

