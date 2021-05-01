ProxyNode (PRX) Market Cap Achieves $84,331.18

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. One ProxyNode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. ProxyNode has a market capitalization of $84,331.18 and $36.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ProxyNode Coin Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. ProxyNode’s total supply is 182,520,728 coins. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769.

According to CryptoCompare, “Printerium is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin using the popular Scrypt hashing algorithm. It aims to be a a fungible and untraceable digital medium of exchange for new markets with 3D printers. “

ProxyNode Coin Trading

