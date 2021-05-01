PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.91.

Shares of PTCT opened at $41.21 on Thursday. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $55,422.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,965.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $44,314.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,755,383.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,288 shares of company stock worth $351,256. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.