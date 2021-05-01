Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) Short Interest Update

Public Company Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:PCMC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PCMC opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28. Public Company Management has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

Public Company Management Company Profile

Public Company Management Corporation (PCMC), through its subsidiaries, provides management consulting and regulatory compliance services in the United States and Canada. It provides management consulting services and advice to private company clients seeking to register and self distribute their own securities in a public offering without an underwriter, and obtain a listing and have their securities quoted and traded.

