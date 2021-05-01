Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Purple Innovation also reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRPL. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Purple Innovation by 3,700.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,228. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.11 and a 200-day moving average of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -109.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

