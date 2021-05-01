PWR Coin Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PWR)

PWR Coin (CURRENCY:PWR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. One PWR Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PWR Coin has a total market capitalization of $557,877.63 and approximately $94.00 worth of PWR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PWR Coin has traded up 144.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,811.22 or 1.00188693 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00042201 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $816.73 or 0.01415416 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010530 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.16 or 0.00542713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.59 or 0.00354559 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.76 or 0.00181555 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003925 BTC.

PWR Coin Profile

PWR Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NIST5

hashing algorithm. PWR Coin’s total supply is 9,955,369,730 coins and its circulating supply is 9,664,500,811 coins. PWR Coin’s official Twitter account is @pwr_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PWR Coin’s official website is pwr-coin.com. The Reddit community for PWR Coin is /r/PWRcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “POW Block reward reduction:Blocks 0 to 10: Airdrop PWRBlocks 10 to 100 = 0 PWRBlocks 101 to 43100 = 350 PWRBlocks 43101 to 86400 = 230 PWR POS Block reward reduction:Blocks: 86000-86400: 5 PWR (Warm-Up)Blocks: 86400-100800: 10 PWR (1 Stage)Blocks: 100800-115200: 25 PWR (2 Stage)Blocks: 115200-129600: 50 PWR (3 Stage)Blocks: 129600-144000: 100 PWR (Full Power)Blocks: 144000-158400: 20 PWR (5 Stage)Blocks: 158400-172800: 15 PWR (6 Stage)Blocks: 172800 > 5% Fixed Yearly “

Buying and Selling PWR Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PWR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PWR Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PWR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

